LG Polls: Gov. Idris attributes large turnout to good governance

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi has attributed the large turnout of voters in the ongoing local government elections in the state to his administration’s track records.

By Ibrahim Bello

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor spoke shortly after casting his vote at Nagari Science College, Birnin Kebbi.

Idris, who cast his vote at about 11:12a.m. alongside his family, explained that his administration had provided an enabling environment for the election to be free, fair, credible, and acceptable.

“like I said the other time, our government has provided an enabling environment for all parties.

”You can testify it now when you visited this polling unit. You have seen things by yourselves. There is orderliness, people come out en mass, both males and females to cast their votes.

”This is the second election we are conducting since I became governor. Because when I was elected, we conducted an inconclusive election in Arewa/Dandi Federal Constituency and fresh election in Shanga/Ngaski/Yauri federal constituency, following the appointment of Dr Tanko Sununu as State Minister for Education.

“With Almighty God on our side, we were able to win all the elections and In Sha Allah (by God’s grace), if track records would speak, I know the people of Kebbi will come out and vote for our great party, APC.

”And by God grace, all our candidates will win in this election,” he said.

Speaking on LG autonomy, Idris said the state government had already abide by the decision of the Supreme Court judgment.

”The local government autonomy has come to stay and I don’t have anything as far as local government autonomy is concerned.

”I am a democrat, and I am a labour leader, I know what it means for local government to become financially independent and autonomous,” he said.

According to him, his administration had been working harmoniously with the local governments in the state, assuring that many projects were executed by the LG council chairmen.

”You can see the presence of government spread all over the council areas.

”I am not unaware of the challenges of local government areas, therefore, as true democrats, we have agreed to the judgment of Supreme Court and we have already abide by it,” the governor said. (NAN)