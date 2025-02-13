LG Polls: Gov. Adeleke Warns Against Violence, Commends Residents for Sustenance of Peace

Governor Ademola Adeleke has assured all stakeholders of non-interference in the forthcoming local government election slated for February 22nd, 2025, promising non-interference from the state government.

The governor who hailed the peaceful campaigns by various political parties ahead of the elections urged candidates across the parties to sell their agenda to the voting public instead of resorting to violence or arm twisting.

“As a government, we are committed to free and fair elections. We have followed the preparatory activities of the state electoral commission and we assure the public that we respect the independence of the commission to conduct credible elections.

“We are highly educated in Osun state. Our literacy level is at an all time high. This is not a state where residents can be lied to. They read and digest court rulings and political subjects without being hoodwinked. I urge our people to get prepared for February 22. It is an opportunity to vote for your preferred council chairmen and councilors.

“We are a nation governed by law. The judiciary, like it has been said recently, is the harbinger of hope. We must avoid misrepresentation and misinformation about court processes. We have a sacred duty to avoid fake news. It is an offence punishable under the law.

“We have credible reports of plots by elements within the opposition to foment crisis in Osun state. I warn those plotting such evil to desist because of its grave consequences. As the Chief Security Officer of this state, I have directed security agencies to deal decisively with any promoter of violence within the context of rule of law. We will not allow this state to be plunged into a baseless conflict.

“Democracy is about ballot papers, not guns and cutlass. Go to the poll on the 22nd. Make your preference known in peaceful manners. Osun is a bastion of democracy. We are ready as we have the capacity to defend our democratic heritage”, the Governor noted in the statement.