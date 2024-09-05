LG polls: ENSIEC to ensure electoral inclusivity, prioritises PWDs, elderly voters

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) says it will ensure electoral inclusivity in the September 21 Local Government Elections in the state.

By Stanley Nwanosike

The commission said it would also give priority to People With Disabilities (PWDs) and elderly persons that come to exercise their franchise.

The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Christian Ngwu, disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen in Enugu on Thursday.

Ngwu said that the electoral supervisors and officers had been mandated to ensure inclusivity in all they do on the election day and ensure that PWDs and elderly people were given top most priority attention.

He also said that the commission would further instruct and train electoral ad hoc staff on how they treat the PWDs and elderly that show up at the polling units on the election day.

“Once PWDs or any elderly person show up to vote in any polling unit, electoral officers or ad hoc staff present must attend to them first.

“Every matter or attention should be suspended until their voting process is fully attended to and they can leave or stay within the voting area, if they wish.

“This is notwithstanding the time of their arrival or how long the voting queue is in any given polling unit,” Ngwu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 17 Electoral Officers and 12,800 ad hoc staff would work in the 4,145 polling units in the state. (NAN)