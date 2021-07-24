LG Polls: Elderly, community leader seek Govt. intervention on welfare, roads

Elders and community leaders at the Ward E, Unit 29A, Moba, Eti-Osa East Local Government Area(LGA), have urged government to address the welfare of the elderly, and repair all dilapidated roads in the axis.

They spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, while awaiting accreditation at the polling unit in Lagos.

A septuagenarian, Mrs Idayat Balogun, one of the voters at the polling booth, said that age was not a limiting factor in exercising of one’s franchise.

She, however, urged those elected into public offices to ensure that the needs of the elderly were catered for, particularly those incapacitated at varying degrees.

“I have challenges with my eyes and I’m almost blind. It is very important that these people we are electing today take very good care of us and we have become feeble and cannot do much,” she said.

Another Septuagenarian, Alhaja Aliat Atobajeun, urged government to fix the roads across the area, which she said had been in bad state since she was a teenager till date.

She also sought government’s intervention over electricity supply, saying the location currently was experiencing difficulty in supply with another area because the transformer was unable, to supply all the areas at the same time.

“They need to have mercy on us in this area. The road is really adding to our suffering and it has been like this from my childhood till now that I’m old with white hair.

“We appeal to government to intervene, so that things can change for the better,’’ she said.

Chief Sarafa Elegushi, Baale, Moba town, Ajah Area, appealed to the state government to address electricity supply to the area, which he said, had been epileptic for a while now.

He urged the incoming chairman to tackle the menace of flooding due to lack of good roads and proper drainage systems, to ease the affairs of commuters along the area.

“Whenever it rains here, we suffer a lot and you know this. Even the light, we are sharing it as the transformer is not good. Just this morning, we had to use wood to do some work inside it as you can see.

“So we urge whoever is going to lead us here to address these matters, so we enjoy better quality of life,” he said.

NAN, however, observed moderate turnout of voters in spite of the delay in the accreditation process due to the delivery of a wrong voter register to the location.

Meanwhile, low turnout of voters was recorded in Ward E, and Ward E, Unit 009A, all within the Eti-Osa East LGA.

NAN also reports that party officials, police officers, Neighbourhood Security Department and LASIEC officers were on ground.

COVID-19 protocols were also fully adhered to at all voting locations.

Also, many business outfits opened as usual in spite of the restrictions, with minimal vehicular movement observed. (NAN)

