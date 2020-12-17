LG polls: Delta APC to adopt option A4 for primaries – Chair

The Delta Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it would adopt Option A4 to select its flag bearers for the March 2021 local council polls.
APC Caretaker Committee Jones Erue made this known in a statement on Thursday in Asaba.
According to him, the party has approved the free issuance of forms to aspirants who have expressed interest in contesting the elections.
“Simply, all expressions of Interest and nomination forms shall be given without any charges.
“Party primaries to select flag bearers for the party shall be by option A4.
“Aspirants who have previously made payments to the party’s account should immediately furnish the party secretariat with evidence of such payments and their bank details for refund,” Erue said. (NAN).
