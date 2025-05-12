LG Polls: Aspirant rejects APC primary results as fraud

Mr Idowu Daramola (Ebony), an APC chairmanship aspirant for Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA, has protested the primary election outcome, describing it as laughable and unjust.

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Mr Idowu Daramola (Ebony), an APC chairmanship aspirant for Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA, has protested the primary election outcome, describing it as laughable and unjust.

In a statement on Monday by Mr Morufdeen Bello, Spokesperson for the Ebony Campaign Team, Daramola labelled the outcome as illogical and fraudulent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls APC Electoral Committee Chairman, Mr Babatunde Ogala, SAN, declared Lawal Jakande winner of Saturday’s primary at the APC Secretariat.

Fifty-five out of 57 expected APC chairmanship candidates for the July 12 Lagos council elections emerged through the party’s just-concluded primary exercise.

Reacting, Daramola said: “The announced results are predetermined, far removed from the day’s realities and not a reflection of the true election outcome.

“This illogical daylight fraud is unacceptable, undemocratic, and damaging to internal party democracy.

“Declaring that Hon. Idowu Daramola (Ebony) scored zero is laughable, false, and completely unacceptable to us and the community.”

He questioned how someone who received 17 out of 25 delegate votes could be credited with zero.

“Scoring me zero is a travesty of justice, an affront to reason, and an insult to Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA delegates.

“This disgraceful, desperate manipulation must be stopped in Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA,” he added.

Condemning imposition of candidates, Daramola said the party must not betray or suppress the will of the people.

He called on President Bola Tinubu, Gov. Sanwo-Olu and Governance Advisory Council’s (GAC) members to prevail on the APC electoral committee.

Daramola urged them, “To investigate what happened behind close doors before the counting of ballots.” (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)