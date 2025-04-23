LG Polls: Aspirant backs APC’s chairmanship choice in Agege

Mr Oluwagbenga Abiola, Vice Chairman of Agege Local Government and a leading aspirant in the July 12 council election, has welcomed his party’s decision.

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Mr Oluwagbenga Abiola, Vice Chairman of Agege Local Government and a leading aspirant in the July 12 council election, has welcomed his party’s decision.

He expressed satisfaction with the choice of Abdulganiyu Obasa as the APC’s flagbearer in the upcoming local government poll.

Abiola is a political protégé of Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and APC leader in Agege.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos, Abiola affirmed his loyalty to the party and to Speaker Obasa.

NAN recalls that on Monday, Agege stakeholders urged Obasa to allow his son, Abdulganiyu, contest the council chairmanship.

According to them, this would reward the Speaker’s years of humanitarian service and political impact in Agege.

Reacting to claims that he faced pressure to withdraw, Abiola said he remained deeply grateful to Obasa for shaping his political journey.

He pledged total support for the Speaker’s leadership and said he would never oppose the party’s direction or Obasa’s guidance.

Abiola stated: “Let me make it clear — I will never go against my leader, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

“This is the man who made me. He appointed me Special Assistant on Media when he became Speaker in 2015.

“In 2016, I was appointed Sole Administrator of Agege LG, thanks to his recommendation to the governor.

“That appointment made me the youngest council boss in Lagos State at the time.

“In 2017, I became Secretary to the Local Government, and in 2021, Vice Chairman — all through the party’s and Speaker’s support.

“So tell me, why would I oppose a man who built me politically and helped me grow in experience and influence?”

He admitted his ambition to become Chairman, but insisted he must submit to the party’s collective decision.

“Yes, I aspired. Every Vice Chairman dreams of becoming Chairman. But the party has spoken, and I fully agree.

“Leaders and stakeholders have united. They’ve asked the Speaker to allow his son contest. I respect and support that.

“I stand with Obasa, with APC Agege, and with all decisions taken by the party and stakeholders,” he added.

Abiola noted that service to people was his true goal and believed more opportunities would come in the future.

“I trust my leader. He knows what’s best and can recommend me for even greater responsibilities when the time is right.

“I’m still young and full of energy. I’ll work for the party and ensure we achieve victory,” he said.

He added that he had instructed members of his Obasa Youth Alliance (OYA) to fully support the party’s decision. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)