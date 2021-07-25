LG polls: APC clinches Badagry

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission has declared the All Progressives (APC) winner of the Badagry Local Government Chairmanship seat in the Saturday election.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the returns Olusegun Onilude, the incumbent chairman, for a second tenure 8,015 votes.


Declaring the result, the Returning Officer for Badagry, Mr Edward Odukomaiya, said Onilude won 8,015 to defeat opponent, Mr Monday Honfovu of the PDP, scored  2,118 votes.


“Olusegun Onilude of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of law and having scoring the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 8,015 votes,” said.


Odukomaiya also announced that all the 10 councillorship seats were won by the APC. (NAN)

