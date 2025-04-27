LG polls: Accord Party offers free forms to women, PwDsAccord Party

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Lagos, April 27, 2025 (NAN) The Accord Party in Lagos State has announced free nomination forms for female aspirants and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) in the July 12 local elections.

The Chairman of Lagos State Accord Caretaker Executive Committee, Mr Dele Oladeji, disclosed this in the party’s Election Guidelines and Timetable, released on Sunday in Lagos.

Oladeji said chairmanship and vice-chairmanship aspirants in this category would, however, pay a N100,000 administrative fee, while councillorship aspirants would pay N50,000.

For male aspirants, the chairman stated that chairmanship and vice-chairmanship seekers would pay N500,000 for nomination forms and N100,000 in administrative fees.

Male councillorship aspirants are required to pay N150,000 for nomination forms, alongside a N50,000 administrative fee, according to the chairman.

Oladeji said: “Accord has made its ticket very affordable, as a considerate response to the severe economic challenges facing the state.

“This is aimed at enhancing accessibility to governance and encouraging participatory democracy among ordinary Lagos residents, not just the wealthy elite.

“In addition to affordable forms, Accord is offering free nomination forms to female aspirants, empowering women and supporting the 35 per cent Affirmative Action goal.”

Highlighting the election timetable, Oladeji said purchase of nomination forms would run from April 19 to May 10 at the party’s state secretariat.

He stated that submission of forms would close on May 10, with screening of aspirants scheduled for May 12 and party primaries on May 14.

He added that the party’s Primary Tribunal Committee will sit on May 15, while any required rerun election would take place on May 17.

Oladeji noted that all payments must be made to the party’s designated bank account, with receipts presented to the Accord State Treasurer for processing.

He emphasised that Accord remains a key opposition party in Lagos State, with a proven record of successes in past LG/LCDA elections.

“Join us to rekindle our winning tradition once more. We shall defend and deliver the people’s mandate,” Oladeji said. (NAN)