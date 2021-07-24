LG poll: Voters’ turnout not excellent but satisfactory— LASIEC Chairman

LASIEC Chairman, Retired Justice Ayotunde Phillips, during her tour to some polling units in Yaba on Saturday.





The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) says turnout of voters in the ongoing local government election in the state is satisfactory, “but not excellent”.

Retired Justice Ayotunde Phillips, LASIEC Chairman, said this while briefing newsmen on Saturday after touring some polling units in Lagos Mainland Local Government and Yaba Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

“The response is very low, there is still a lot of voter apathy. However, in the Yaba area, it was explained to me that a lot of people are new residents and they have not registered in their new residence, that was why they could not vote.

“May be when INEC updates the voter register, we will have a better response. Very few of the polling units opened at 8 a.m. as they were supposed to. Most of them opened between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., which I have noted.

“A lot of administrative hiccups here and there. Largely, at least, we are here now, and people, who want to vote, are voting.

“So far, it is satisfactory, it is not excellent or good, but it is satisfactory,” Phillips said.

The chairman said that voting would not be extended beyond 3 p.m. as scheduled, “despite the apathy”.

Phillips said that the commission had not done enough on voter sensitisation, saying “obviously, we need to do more.”

On hitches, Phillips said that the commission had a situation room in LASIEC which addressed problems as they occur.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ongoing election into the 20 LGCs and 37 LCDAs of the state, commenced at 8 a.m. and is expected to end at 3 p.m.

Voter apathy and malfunctioning of Smart Card Readers marred the poll in many polling units earlier in the day. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...