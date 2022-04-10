LG poll: PDP sweeps all 21 LGs in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa has won all the 21 local government council election held on Saturday.

Alhaji Isa Shettima, the Chairman, Adamawa Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), declared the result on Sunday in Yola.

Shettima said that two parties, PDP and All Progressives Congress (APC), contested in the local council chairmanship election.

He said: ” Having satisfied with the requirements of the law and highest votes score, the candidates of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have won the all 21 local government councils election.”

Shettima expressed the commission’s appreciation to the electorate, security operatives and other stakeholders for peaceful and successful conduct of the election. (NAN)

