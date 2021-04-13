LG poll: PDP candidate promises to replicate Wike’s achievement

Mr Erastus Awortu, a PDP Chairmanship candidate Rivers for the April 17 Local poll, has promised replicate Gov. Nyesom at the grassroots, if elected.

Awortu, who is the party’ candidate Andoni Local Area (LGA), made the promise Tuesday at Ngo, while soliciting for votes.

The candidate noted the decayed infrastructure the area promised address it when elected.

“We can attest the governor’ achievements in the state; residents and those doing business in Rivers are benefiting from good governance driven by .

“My administration will replicate same across the 11 Wards of the council.

“I will ensure that our people benefit from grassroots administration, we will also give the youths opportunities to play dominant roles,’’ he said.

Awortu said he would put in place measures to increase the LGA’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to fund key projects in the health care, education and other sectors.

He also said that measures would be taken security in the area.

According to him, presently in Andoni, there is no functional hospital; health workers posted to the area have left because of insecurity.

“We will strive to restore peace to enable the workers return to their stations,’’ he said.

He appealed to youths and elders in the area to maintain the peace at all times. (NAN)

