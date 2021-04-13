Mr Erastus Awortu, a PDP Chairmanship candidate in Rivers for the April 17 Local Government poll, has promised to replicate Gov. Nyesom Wike’s achievement at the grassroots, if elected.

Awortu, who is the party’s candidate in Andoni Local Government Area (LGA), made the promise on Tuesday at Ngo, while soliciting for votes.

The candidate noted the decayed infrastructure in the area but promised to address it when elected.

“We can attest to the governor’s achievements in the state; residents and those doing business in Rivers are benefiting from good governance driven by Wike.

“My administration will replicate same across the 11 Wards of the council.

“I will ensure that our people benefit from grassroots administration, we will also give the youths opportunities to play dominant roles,’’ he said.

Awortu said he would put in place measures to increase the LGA’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to fund key projects in the health care, education and other sectors.

He also said that measures would be taken to provide security in the area.

According to him, presently in Andoni, there is no functional hospital; health workers posted to the area have left because of insecurity.

“We will strive to restore peace to enable the workers return to their stations,’’ he said.

He appealed to youths and elders in the area to maintain the peace at all times. (NAN)

