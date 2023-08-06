LG Poll: Oyo APC tells members to disregard fake election guidelines in circulation

By Olatunde Ajayi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has described a purported guideline on the local government councils election spotted on the social media at the early hours of Saturday as fake.

Its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, in a statement on Saturday in Ibadan said that the purported guideline did not emanate from the state secretariat of the party, urging members of the public especially APC faithful to disregard it and await official information latest on Tuesday.

Sadare appealed for calm among party teeming members noting that necessary efforts are being put in place to ensure that candidates fielded by the party do not just participate at the poll for the fun of it.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the party had last weekend indicated its readiness to field chairmanship and councilorship candidates in the planned local government council poll slated for April, 2024 according to the public announcement earlier made, and election time table released, by the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC).

“As of today, the leadership of Oyo APC has constituted a 7-man Committee to work out modalities for stakeholder engagement, party primary, electioneering campaigns among other necessary things.

“The said Committee, which was inaugurated on Monday by the state chairman, Hon. Isaac Omodewu, has swung into action immediately and its report is being awaited.

“Until the committee comes up with its final report and it is ratified by the appropriate authorities, nothing would be done in respect of the forthcoming council poll, “he said.

He added that the state chairman has scheduled meetings with some key stakeholders at the weekend on the same matter to ensure that no stone is left unturned to guarantee a hitch free and successful exercise for the party.

“To this end, we urge our teeming party men and women as well as supporters to exercise patience as we have set a deadline of this Tuesday for the release of the comprehensive guidelines, ” he stated.(NAN)

