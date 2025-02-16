LG Poll: KTSIEC distributes sensitive materials

The Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission (KTSIEC) has commenced distribution of sensitive materials for Saturday local government election.

By Abbas Bamalli

Chairman of the commission, Lawal Alhassan-Faskari, disclosed this at the launch of the distribution of the customised materials in Katsina on Thursday.

He said “the sensitive materials are customised in such a way that each carries the name of local government area it is meant for, and cannot work in other local governments.”

The chairman added that adequate arrangements were made by the commission and other security agencies to transport the materials to their respective destinations intact and safely.

He explained that “I equally want to inform you that all necessary arrangements were made for a hitch-free conduct of the exercise across 6,652 polling units.

“The commission recruited and trained more than 20,000 ad hoc staff who will undertake the exercise in designated polling units, as non-sensitive election materials were distributed last week.

“The commission planned to make the distribution of the sensitive election materials early to enable timely distribution across the 361 political wards.”

Alhassan-Faskari assured the electorate that there would be no issue of late arrival of sensitive materials to polling centres.

“I also want to let this gathering know that a dedicated mobile telephone lines will be made public for genuine complain to the commission on the election day.

“While appreciating the support and cooperation from stakeholders, must especially security agencies, and political parties, I also want to appeal for more.”

He, however, announced that voters across frontline areas would be moved to nearby areas that have no security challenges. (NAN)

