LG Poll: It’s almost certain we will participate – Oyo APC

By Olatunde Ajayi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo has expressed its readiness to participate in the forthcoming local government council election in the state.

The publicity secretary of Oyo APC, Olawale Sadare, disclosed this to the newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

Sadare noted that the decision was reached at the weekend when its leadership conveyed a stakeholders meeting, where majority opinion was in support of the party fielding candidates for the council poll.

“The unanimous decision at the stakeholder meeting held at our state secretariat was that we would participate in the election with a view to winning most of the available seats in the local government areas and local council development areas.

“I can assure you that by the time we are done with our final round of consultation on or before Monday, we would roll out schedule of activities since OYSIEC has written to us about the extension of the deadline for the conduct of primary which is now Aug. 31, 2023.

“We are progressives in politics and we are always ready to play our part as democrats. Don’t forget that the main duty of political parties is to field candidates in major elections.

“We have had to face serious pressure from party faithful who want to contest and serve the masses at the grassroots as council chairmen and councilors, “he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission has announced the time table for the council election slated for April 2024.

OYSEIC in the announcement also gave political parties permission to begin electioneering activities including party primaries to produce their respective chairmanship and councilorship candidates.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

