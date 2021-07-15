LG poll: IPAC hails LASIEC’s readiness, wants votes to count

The Inter- Advisory (IPAC), on Thursday commended the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for its readiness for the July 24 Local Government election, urging the commission to allow votes to count.

Assessing LASIEC’s preparations, the IPAC Chairman in Lagos State, Mr James Adeshina, told the News Agency of Nigeria () that the commission appeared to be ready for the poll.

“They are fully prepared for the exercise from the look of things, they should ensure that the votes of the electorates count,” Adeshina, also the Lagos State Chairman of African Action Congress (AAC), said.

According to him, IPAC members have following some of the radio and interviews of LASIEC towards sensitisation of the public.

He urged LASIEC to do more on voter education to prevent voter apathy during the poll.

reports that LASIEC scheduled July 24 to conduct election the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state ()

