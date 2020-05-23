LG poll: IPAC applauds Niger governor over respect for the rule of law

Share the news













By Tina George, Minna

Niger state Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has commended Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello for swearing in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate as the Chairman of Magama local government council, in spite of the oposition by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with newsmen in Minna, the state Chairman of IPAC, Alhaji Mammam Damisa said that the Governor had demonstrated high regards for the rule of law and a desire for democracy to thrive in the state.

Recall that the governor had sworn in the PDP candidate, Sufyanu Yahaya as chairman of Magama local government after a court declared him winner of the council election conducted recently.

The APC had said that it had taken the matter to the court of appeal, which it alleged had ordered that the status be maintained.

The party had alao cautioned the Governor against swearing in the PDP candidate as chairman.

Damisa said that the action of the Governor had shown that no political party would be cheated or denied their position if they win in any election.

He commended the Governor’s rare respect for the rule of law, “even as he was in a position to do the contrary by favouring his political party, the APC, he refused to do so but took the path of honour by respecting court ruling.

“The action of the Governor is highly commendable. We are confident that notwithstanding political affiliations, the governor will always act right by allowing people’s will and rule of law to prevail over any other considerations. It is exemplary, it gives us confidence that when we win elections, we will not be robbed,” he said.

Damisa further noted that the Governor had brought sanity to local government elections in Niger state and had strengthened democracy, stressing that he deserved special recognition for his action to restore people’s hope.

The Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Musa Liman Maikifi said that the Governor had shown that he is a true democrat as he has decided to toe the line of justice and equity for all.

The state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM), Musa Adamu Nasko said the action of the governor will improve democratic culture and should be commended.

“The Governor has demonstrated that people are centre and more important than other considerations, we can now go into elections with the hope that if we win we will not be denied our victory”.

