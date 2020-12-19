LG poll: Gombe deputy gov cast vote amid low voter turnout

Gombe state Deputy Governor, Mannassah Jatau on Saturday cast his vote for both chairmanship and councilor positions amid low voters turnout.

Jatau exercised his franchise at Gurma 06 Unit in Kulani-Degri-Sikan ward in Balanga Local Government Area of the state.

Briefing journalists shortly after casting his vote, the deputy governor said the election was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that caretaker committees were not democratic.

“You will recall that Mr President has said if there is any caretaker committee in place in the local government areas they should not give them their grants.

“That we are now conducting election is because of the democracy that is in place.”

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election, adding “so far as you can see, there is orderliness from whatever party you belong.

“We here in the community are in the same group, in fact we are blood relations and I expect the elections to be peaceful like in every other place.

“We hope that we will win like any other politician will want his party to win,” he said.

On his advice to political parties that may raise complaints after election, Jatau said “complaints are necessary, any politician that loses there is one reason, so raising eyebrows is not new.

“When we lost elections in the past, we did it,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was low voters turnout at the polling unit and women voters’ apathy was also witnessed.

Similarly, members of the community were seen going about daily activities. (NAN)

UP/EEE