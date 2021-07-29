LG poll: Coalition scores LASIEC 90%, decries voter apathy

The Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State (COPPILS) has scored the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) 90 per cent on the conduct of Saturday’s council poll.

Chairman of the coalition, Akinola Obadia, gave the commendation at a news conference on Thursday in Lagos.

Obadia also commended the security agencies and other stakeholders who ensured the election was peaceful.

“We, the Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State, want to congratulate all successful candidates at the just-concluded local government elections.

“COPPILS scored LASIEC 90 per cent with our experience on the field and the feedback we got in the conduct of the elections.

“We also use this medium to advise them to do better in future elections to further prove to people that they are indeed an independent umpire,” Obadia said.

According to him, LASIEC Chairman, Justice Ayotunde Phillips, is a woman of substance, courage and integrity.

He commended Phillips for standing for the truth and independence of the electoral body.

“We commend all the participants and their supporters for playing by the guidelines of Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission and maintaining peace, law and order in their conducts.

“We are also grateful to the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies, for maintaining neutrality and professionalism in their conduct,” he added.

He appreciated the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, for doing “an impressive and commendable job during the elections.”

Obadia said the coalition, made up of 13 political parties, however, decried voters apathy experienced in the state during the elections.

He enjoined all well-meaning Lagos residents, particularly the youth to show more interest in politics.

According to him, the group recommends a tripartite arrangement that will involve LASIEC and/or INEC, donor agencies, political parties, civil society organisations, the National Orientation Agency and other identified stakeholders.

He said that such tripartite group would work together on the issue of voters’ apathy as soon as possible ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“We the active political parties in Lagos State, we must begin to sensitise the people on the need to take voting at elections seriously.

“This is imperative for the state to have a better and reasonable turnout in the 2023 election,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other political parties represented at the event include Action Peoples Party (APP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Others are the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) and Because Of Our Tomorrow (BOOT Party), among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...