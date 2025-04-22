LG poll: Chairmanship aspirants to pay N5.5m as Lagos APC fixes nomination fees

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed the nomination and administrative fees for aspirants vying for the different seats in the July 12 Local Government Election in Lagos State.

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The fees are contained in the party’s election guidelines, jointly signed by Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi and Dr Adeola Jokomba, the APC chairman and secretary respectively.

The party ,in the guidelines released on Tuesday , said chairmanship aspirants are to pay N5 million as nomination fee and an additional N500,000 as administrative fee.

According to the party, female chairmanship aspirants are to pay N2.5 million as nomination fee and same N500,000 as administrative fee.

APC noted that aspirants below the age of 40 years would have 50 per cent discount on their nomination fee, but will pay same administrative fee of N500,000.

The party, however , waved the nomination fee for aspirants with disabilities, while charging an administration fee of N250,000.

“For the councillorship position, male aspirants will pay N1 million for nomination form and N100,000 administrative fee, while female aspirants will pay N250,000 for nomination form and N100,000 as administrative fee.

“Youths aspiring for councillorship positions will have 50 per cent discount for nomination form fee, while the administrative fee remains the same.

“Persons Living With Disabilities(PLWDs)will collect the nomination forms free for councillorship seats, while the administrative fee is N50,000.

“There shall not be a separate fee for Vice Chairman. These fees shall be paid by way of bank draft in favour of All Progressives Congress, Lagos State”,the party added.

Giving more details ,the party said nomination form for chairmanship position shall be supported by five registered members, who are registered voters in all the aspirants’ wards , local government or LCDA.

It noted that for the councillorship seats, the nomination form shall be supported by 20 registered members ,who are registered voters in the aspirants’ wards.

The party said all aspirants must be Nigerian citizens in addition to possessing other qualifications and meeting other conditions for the election.

“An aspirant must be educated up to at least school certificate level or its equivalent, and a higher qualification will be an added advantage.

“For council and LCDA chairmanship, the aspirant has to attain the age of 30 years, while for councillorship, the aspirant has to attained the age of 25 years.

“All aspirants are to submit evidence of membership of the party. Aspirants are to submit a demonstrable evidence of active party support.

“Aspirants must provide a portfolio of poyalty to the party. All Aspirants must sign the party’s Code of Conduct.

“Only aspirants cleared by the Screening Committee shall be eligible to stand election at the party’s primaries,” the party said.

According to the party , any party office holder interested in contesting for an elective office (whether party office or office in a general election) shall resign and leave office 30 days prior to the date of election or party primary.

It said that all aspirants “shall comply with constitutional provisions and requirements applicable to the public office they seek to contest for,”. (NAN)(www.nanmews.ng)