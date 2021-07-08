LG poll: APC flags off campaign in Ikorodu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Igbogbo- Baiyeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, on Thursday flagged-off its campaign ahead of the July 24 local government election.

Speaking at the rally, Vice Chairman, APC East Senatorial District, Kaoli Olusanya, urged voters to come out early and massively to cast their votes for the party’s chairmanship candidate, Mr Sedan Daini, during the election.

According to Olusanya, Daini has brought monumental developments across the LCDA in his first term and needed to consolidate it during his second term in office.

The APC leader presented flags to all the councillorship candidates for the five wards that made up the LCDA, telling them that their manifesto would be monitored to ensure that they fulfil their electoral promises.

“The leaders are to train and mentor the young ones and ask them to give account of their stewardship.

“We will look into their programmes and put them on their toes to deliver to the electorate in general.

“Where we are now was in shambles before, but today you can see the infrastructure that emerge from here including the new secretariat complex.

“This has shown the landmark of the chairman which is the reason the party gave him mandate to return for another four years,”he said.

Daini, in his address, said that his administration had recorded some notable achievements which should be consolidated in the next regime.

He said there would be better education facilities in all primary schools in Igbogbo/Bayeku as well as improve on the primary healthcare facilities.

According to him, the LCDA might not have the capacity or financial wherewithal to fix all the roads under its jurisdiction, “but we will use our position to interact with the state government in order to draw their attention.

“On Igbogbo-Baiyeku Public Works, we are going to submit a proposal to the councillors to enable us constitute a Public Works Committee.

“We will not wait for our roads to be dilapidated before attending to them.

“The primary responsibility of the public works is to attend to the challenges on our roads,” he said.

Daini stressed that his administration had done a lot in regard to security “but we are yet to arrive at our destination as far as the issue of security is concerned.

“Let me sound a warning to those who have been posing threats to our security in the sense that we won’t tolerate this any longer,” he said.

He said the LCDA would try its best to engage the youths with empowerment to prevent them from becoming security threat, while those found breaking the law would be brought to justice.

Mr Hakeem Solawon, who spoke on behalf of the councillors, promised to work harmoniously with the chairman for the growth and development of the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that local government election is scheduled to hold on July 24 across the 20 LG and 37 LCDA in Lagos State.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...