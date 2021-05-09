The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is confident of winning the June 5, local government council poll in Southern Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Southern Kaduna has been a stronghold of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the return to civilian rule in 1999.

The state APC chairman, retired Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada, made this known on Saturday while speaking with newsmen in Madakiya, Zango Kataf Local Government Area.

He said that the growing acceptance of the APC in Southern Kaduna will ensure victory for the party at the poll.

“The APC has come to stay in Southern Kaduna as we have gained alot of grounds here, and I am happy about that.

“The people no longer blindly support any party. They look at the manifesto of the party and its capacity to deliver dividends of democracy,” he said.

According to him, the APC has proven itself in Southern Kaduna given the infrastructure development that has taken place in the zone in the last six years.

“The PDP held sway for 16 years and has nothing to show for it in this place. But we have only been in power for six years and the difference is clear.

“You can see roads and other massive projects, both completed and on going ones. Did the other party give the people that?,” he said.

On the conduct of the party’s primaries, the party chairman said that adequate arrangements had been made to ensure a smooth conduct of the exercise. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

