May 9, 2021

LG poll: APC confident of victory in Southern Kaduna



The All Progressives (APC) says is confident of winning the June 5, local government council poll in Southern Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Southern Kaduna has been a stronghold of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the return to civilian rule in 1999.

The state APC chairman, retired Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada, this known on Saturday while speaking with newsmen in Madakiya, Zango Kataf Local Government Area.

He said that the growing acceptance of the APC in Southern Kaduna will ensure victory for the party at the poll.

“The APC has come to stay in Southern Kaduna as we gained alot of grounds here, and am happy about that.

“The people longer blindly support any party. They look at the manifesto of the party and its capacity to deliver dividends of democracy,” he said.

According to him, the APC has proven itself in Southern Kaduna given the infrastructure development that has taken in the zone in the last six .

“The PDP held sway for 16 and has nothing to show for in this . But we only been in power for six and the difference is clear.

“You can see roads and other massive projects, both completed and on going ones. Did the other party give the people that?,” he said.

conduct of the party’s primaries, the party chairman said that adequate arrangements had been to ensure a smooth conduct of the exercise. (NAN)

