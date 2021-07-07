LG Poll: Agboyi-Ketu APC flags off campaign in Lagos

 The All Progressives Congress in Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Area (LCDA)  of State on flagged off its campaign canvass votes ahead of the July 24 Local Election.

The party’s flag-bearer and Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Mr Dele Oshinowo, assured residents of the council of higher commitment their welfare and well-being if elected for second term in office.

Oshinowo, who commended the party leaders for another opportunity serve the people, urged the electorate vote massively for the party for of democracy.

want to assure the good people of Agboyi-Ketu that am ready to do and surpass the of our administration in the first term.

“We have been able to serve you all, in all honesty, with utmost sincerely and transparency.

“We have been able to bring happiness to the masses by prioritising their . We have not failed the people, we have not dashed the hope, trust and confidence the people have in us.

“We assure you all that we will do if given the opportunity to serve again. We need the support and vote of all the good people of Agboyi-Ketu who want us to consolidate our achievements,” he said.

Oshinowo said that his administration would neither drift nor lose focus.

He promised that his administration would continue to work and allow the people to become drivers of the administration.

Chief Sunday Odekomaya, the APC Chairman in Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, canvassed support for both the chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the party in the council, saying that APC had not disappointed the people.

The party leaders the event took turns to applaud the Oshinowo-led administration, saying the administration had done well and deserved a second term in office.

They said that Oshinowo had brought real to the council by touching all sectors beyond their expectations.

Some APC leaders the flag off included the apex leader in the council, Chief Stephen Oyedele; the State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke and  former State Commissioner, Audit Service Commission, Mr Abiodun Akhigbe.

Others  included  the Vice-Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Alhaji Mufa Okusi and former Secretary, Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Mrs Christy Otuyalo, among others. (NAN)

