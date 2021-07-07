LG Poll: Agboyi-Ketu APC flags off campaign in Lagos

The All Progressives Congress in Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State on Tuesday flagged off its campaign to canvass votes ahead of the July 24 Local Government Election.

The party’s flag-bearer and Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Mr Dele Oshinowo, assured residents of the council of higher commitment to their welfare and well-being if elected for second term in office.

Oshinowo, who commended the party leaders for another opportunity to serve the people, urged the electorate to vote massively for the party for more dividends of democracy.

“I want to assure the good people of Agboyi-Ketu that I am ready to do more and surpass the performance of our administration in the first term.

“We have been able to serve you all, in all honesty, with utmost sincerely and transparency.

“We have been able to bring happiness to the masses by prioritising their needs. We have not failed the people, we have not dashed the hope, trust and confidence the people have in us.

“We assure you all that we will do more if given the opportunity to serve again. We need the support and vote of all the good people of Agboyi-Ketu who want us to consolidate our achievements,” he said.

Oshinowo said that his administration would neither drift nor lose focus.

He promised that his administration would continue to work and allow the people to become drivers of the administration.

Chief Sunday Odekomaya, the APC Chairman in Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, canvassed support for both the chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the party in the council, saying that APC had not disappointed the people.

The party leaders at the event took turns to applaud the Oshinowo-led administration, saying the administration had done well and deserved a second term in office.

They said that Oshinowo had brought real development to the council by touching all sectors beyond their expectations.

Some APC leaders at the flag off included the apex leader in the council, Chief Stephen Oyedele; the Lagos State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke and former Lagos State Commissioner, Audit Service Commission, Mr Abiodun Akhigbe.

Others included the Vice-Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Alhaji Mufa Okusi and former Executive Secretary, Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Mrs Christy Otuyalo, among others. (NAN)

