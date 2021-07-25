LG poll: Adesina wins Ikorodu LG chairmanship election

The returning officer, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission(LASIEC), Mr Olumide Metilelu, on Saturday declared All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of chairmanship election in Ikorodu Local Government (LG).

According to Metilelu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Mr Hassan Rafiu, had a total of 1497 votes, while Mr Wasiu Adesina of APC had 4729 votes.

Adesina was declared winner of the chairmanship election in Ikorodu LG, by the retuning officer.

“Having complied with the requirement of the law and scored the majority number of votes, Wasiu Adesina is hereby decleared elected and returned as chairman of Ikorodu LG. (NAN)

