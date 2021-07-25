LG poll: Adesina wins Ikorodu LG chairmanship election

The returning officer, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission(LASIEC), Mr Olumide Metilelu, on Saturday declared All Progressives (APC) of chairmanship election in Ikorodu Local (LG).

According to Metilelu, the candidate of the Democratic (PDP), Mr Hassan Rafiu, had a  total of 1497 votes, while Mr Wasiu Adesina of APC had 4729 votes.

Adesina was declared of the chairmanship election in Ikorodu LG, retuning officer.

“Having complied the requirement of the law and scored the majority of votes, Wasiu Adesina is hereby decleared elected and returned as of Ikorodu LG. (NAN)

