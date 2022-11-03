LG inaugurates rehabilitation of strategic township roads in Jalingo

BySaidu Adamu

The Caretaker Committee Chairman for Jalingo Local Government Council in Taraba, Dr Aminu Hassan, has inaugurated the rehabilitation of 10 strategic township roads in Jalingo.

Hassan said on Thursday in Jalingo that the rehabilitation would ease movement of persons and goods within the metropolis.

He spoke at a brief ceremony to kickstart work at the Jalingo Main Market-Gadan Boboji road.

He said that the council had identified several key roads within the town and its suburbs that “are in dire need of repairs” and had decided to begin work on them

He also said that alhough “there is acute paucity of funds”, the council would rely on harnessing every available local revenue source to fund the project as a way of giving back to the people.

“This road from the Central Market down to Gadan Boboji is a key road and we need to put it in good shape as this will make the flow of traffic easy.

“It will also take off the unnecessary gridlock that we experience around here most of time.

“We have the issue of funding but we are not going to let that deter us. Instead.

“We take it as a challenge to harness every available revenue and to channel it into this project.

“This market, no doubt generates revenue for the local government, and it is only proper that the revenue is reinvested into the market so that the traders themselves can see what happens to the little taxes they pay.

“We are not paying compensation here because we don’t plan on encroaching into people’s property. We would just maintain the actual size of the road” he said.

He tasked the residents to cooperate with the people doing the work so that they would not have unnecessary issues.

“Let me also use this opportunity to call on the people to build on and sustain the relative peace that we are enjoying in Jalingo at the moment.

“This is requisite for any meaningful development to be done. So long as there is peace, I can assure you that there is no limit to what we can achieve” Hassan said.

The Galadima of Muri, Alhaji Tukur Abba-Tukur, who witnessed the occasion commended the efforts of the council.

Tukur, who is also the District Head of Jalingo, urged the people to shun anything that would cause disaffection, especially during the electioneering.

Chairman of the Central Market Traders Association, Alhaji Gamandi Bala, commended the chairman for the work and assured him that the traders would give maximum support for the success of the work.

“I must say that this is the first of its kind here. We have sensitised all the traders and as you can see they are all very excited to see this work commence.

“We have told them that this is from the taxes that they pay and for the first time, they are seeing the results of their commitment.(NAN)

