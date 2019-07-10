LG funds: Analyst urges Kogi to comply with NFIU guidelines

#TrackNigeria A political analyst, Mr Friday Ogungbemi, has appealed to the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to comply with the directive of the Federal Government on management of local government funds.

Ogungbemi made the appeal in a statement in Lokoja on Wednesday.

According to him, the appeal became necessary following the inability of local governments in the state to access their share of the funds from the federation account.

“It is very sad to note that thirteen days after the FAAC meeting, the local government councils in the state are yet to be credited with the funds accruing to them from the federation account,” he said.

Ogungbemi described the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) guidelines on local government funds as a welcome development, saying that it would save their funds from arbitrary deductions.

He queried the delay in the disbursement of funds to local governments in the state, saying that this had put teachers, pensioners and other categories of workers in the limbo.

“We therefore call on the state governor to ensure his functionaries saddled with the responsibilities of the council funds to order.

“We urge the relevant Federal Government agencies to come to the rescue of these maltreated and ignored staff of the 21 local government councils in the state,” the statement said. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

