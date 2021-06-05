LG financial autonomy key to sustainable development – NGO

 A non-governmental organisation, Initiative Development and Change,  says local government autonomy is not only key to sustainable development but capable of galvanising equitable prosperity.

National Coordinator of group, Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, made assertion  in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

Nnam, who reiterated need financial autonomy local governments, said it enhance development at grassroots.

“Local government is government  nearest to ; its autonomy will attract more prosperity and development to the .

“Governors should support local government autonomy truly they need development their .

“Chairmen are supposed to be bodies to governors and not subordinates,” he said.

The coordinator said that financial autonomy for local government was imperative for national development.

According to him, the relationship between local government chairmen and state governors ought to be the same as the one  between the president and the governors.

He condemned  alleged exploitation of local governments by some governors, saying that it be inimical to progress and development.

Nnam also advocated financial autonomy for the judiciary.

He noted that judiciary workers had been on strike in the past months to demand implementation of autonomy for the judicial arm of government.

The coordinator said that   the  judiciary was the hope of the common man and should have autonomy.

According to him, a financially independent judiciary will dispense without fear or favour. (NAN)

