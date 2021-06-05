A non-governmental organisation, Initiative for Leadership Development and Change, says local government autonomy is not only key to sustainable development but capable of galvanising equitable prosperity.

The National Coordinator of the group, Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

Nnam, who reiterated the need for financial autonomy for local governments, said it would enhance development at the grassroots.

“Local government is the government nearest to the people; its autonomy will attract more prosperity and development to the people.

“Governors should support local government autonomy if truly they need development for their people.

“Chairmen are supposed to be coordinate bodies to governors and not subordinates,” he said.

The coordinator said that financial autonomy for local government was imperative for national development.

According to him, the relationship between local government chairmen and state governors ought to be the same as the one between the president and the governors.

He condemned alleged exploitation of local governments by some governors, saying that it would be inimical to progress and development.

Nnam also advocated full financial autonomy for the judiciary.

He noted that judiciary workers had been on nationwide strike in the past two months to demand implementation of full autonomy for the judicial arm of government.

The coordinator said that the judiciary was the hope of the common man and should have full autonomy.

According to him, a financially independent judiciary will dispense justice without fear or favour. (NAN)

