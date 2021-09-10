LG Electronics donates 8 air conditioners to Wuse Hospital

The LG Electronics, on Friday, donated eight antibacterial air conditioners, known as Artcool Inverter, to the Wuse District Hospital, Abuja.

Mr Hari Elluru, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics, while donating the items to the hospital said the gesture was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Elluru noted that his organisation was committed to contributing and giving back to the society in order to impact on the lives of the people.

He said the donated items were new products expected to meet the needs of the healthcare institutions, such as Wuse Hospital.

According to him, LG Artcool Ioniser feature has been proven to sterilise over 99 per cent of bacteria within 60 minutes.

He added that the comprehensive auto cleaning function prevents the forming of bacteria and mold on the heat exchanger thus providing a more pleasant and comfortable environment for the user.

In his remarks, the Medical Director of hospital, Dr Sa’ad Idris, expressed delight at LG Electronics gesture.

“We are proud to be the recipient of these distinctively designed air conditioners. We appreciate LG electronics for this generosity and goodwill to our community.

“The air-conditioning units will be installed in the wards and offices which previously had no cooling mechanism and this will greatly enhance the comfort of the patients as well as the staff” he said. (NAN)

