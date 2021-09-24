LG elections: Shun violence, stakeholders urge Nasarawa electorate

All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders forum of Wakama ward, Nasarawa State, has urged youths and other electorates to shun violence during and after the upcoming local government election on Oct. 6.



Mr Thomas Dasu, the Chairman of the forum, made the call on Friday during the forum’s meeting in Wakama, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.



He said shunning violence would not only ensure peaceful polls but would also promote peace and development in the state.



The chairman urged members of the party and other people to come out in their numbers and vote for the party, come Oct. 6.



“Let’s come out and vote all candidates of our great party, APC, during the upcoming election.



“I want to call on all of us to shun violence during and after the election,” he said .



“The aim of this meeting is to discuss how to mobilise our party members and other people to vote for our chairmanship and councillorship candidates.



“This is to ensure that our candidates win on Oct. 6, ” he said.



Dasu urged party members to continue to be law abiding during and after the election.



The chairman urged them as well as other people of the state to continue to support Gov Abdullahi Sule’s administration beyond 2023.



Also speaking, Monday Nanza, former Administrator, Akun Development Area of the state, Mr Bala John, among other chieftains of the party, urged the people of the area and the state to vote all candidates of the party during the election.



They urged members of the party to embark on a House-to-House campaign in order to ensure the victory of the party on Oct. 6. (NAN)

