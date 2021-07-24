LG elections: Sanwo-Olu votes, urges residents to exercise franchise





Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday appealed to residents of the state to come out en masse and vote in the ongoing local government elections.

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal after casting his vote at Polling Unit 019, Ward 9, Femi Okunnu/Lateef Jakande Avenue in Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor and his wife, Ibijoke, arrived at the polling unit at 11.03 a.m. and cast their votes at 11.08 a.m.

He said the elections were going peaceful at the polling units he observed before arriving at his unit.

”Things are going on peaceful as expected. I am hoping that people will come out and freely express themselves in this local government chairmanship and councilorship elections for Lagos State.

”We are expecting that everything will go well, smooth, free and fair to all eligible voters,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He called on eligible voters to come out and vote, noting that government would continue to increase on the advocacy for the people to exercise their franchise.

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has also called for active participation on part of the electorate.

She said that the active participation of the electorate in the exercise would enhance their involvement in governance.

Mrs Tinubu made the call after casting her vote at Ward E polling unit 018, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State.

She commended LASIEC for the peaceful conduct of the exercise which, she said, had been peaceful so far.

She also commended the LASIEC officers for ensuring compliance with COVID-19 protocol.(NAN)

