LG elections: Police announce restriction of movement in Katsina

By Abbas Bamalli

The Police Command in Katsina State has announced the total restriction of movement of persons and vehicles from 6 a.m to 6 p.m on April, 11, 2022, for the conduct of local government elections in the state.

SP Gambo Isah, the Command’s spokesperson, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Katsina.

Isah said the measure is to ensure free, fair, credible and peaceful election.

“The command, in its determination and total commitment, wishes to inform the general public that after due consultation with relevant stakeholders on the elections, it gave the following restriction orders.

“That politicians and very Important Personalities (VIPs) are barred from going to any voting center with their security details and orderlies.

“Also, they are warned to desist from moving from one place to another as stipulated by the State Electoral Act (as amended).

“All entry and exit points into the State are going to be manned by security personnel, and movement will not be allowed until the elections are over.

“The Police and other security personnel will be conducting robust and purposeful patrols to ensure compliance with this order and towards a hitch-free exercise,” he said.

Isah also assured adequate security for all to come out en masse and exercise their franchise without any fear of harassment or molestation.

According to him, deployment of Police and other sister security personnel to man the polling units has been concluded.

“We are calling on the good citizens of Katsina state to partner with security agencies to make the elections a success.

“The Command do hereby warn that any attempt by any person or group of persons, to undermine our will, will be seriously dealt with.”

He urged parents to warn their wards to dissuade from any act capable of undermining the process and to avoid confrontation with security agencies.

“All acts of hooliganism, thuggery, snatching of ballot boxes, buying of votes, or any activity detrimental to the success of the elections or aimed at undermining the process will face severe consequences.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina state Command, CP Idrisu Dabban-Dauda, thanked the good people of the state for their unflinching support and cooperation.

“He urged them to join hands with security agencies towards ensuring a hitch-free and successful council elections,” Isah said. (NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

