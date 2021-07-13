LG election: Nasarawa PDP chairman decries high cost of nomination forms

Mr Francis Orogu, Chairman, Peoples (), Nasarawa has decried the high cost Local Government (LG) election nomination forms by the Nasarawa Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC).

Orogu stated this while addressing newsmen Lafia on Tuesday after the Council meeting the party.

The News Agency Nigeria () reports that Mr Ayuba Wandai, NASIEC Chairman, had on July 7, at a meeting with political parties disclosed that local government election the state would be held on  Oct. 6.

Wandei, during the meeting, announced N500,000 and N200,000 cost of nomination forms chairmanship and councillorship candidates respectively.

The chairman said that given  the current hardship being faced by the people, the fixed sale of nomination forms was too high.

He advised the commission to emulate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by making the nomination forms free candidates.

Orogu also kicked against the LG electoral law which gave only the chairman of the commission the to results of the election and not from the polling units and wards level.

He said the party was consulting with their legal team with a view to challenge that portion of the electoral law the state.

The chairman, however,  announced that the party would participate in the Oct. 6, election and called on members to start creating awareness to showcase their candidates for various offices.

He also called on the state and National Assembly members on the platform of the party but defected to other political parties, to vacate their seats or face legal action.

He maintained that it was unacceptable for officials on the platform of a political party with the people’s mandate to defect to another political and retain their seats ()

