LG election : Lagos APC constitutes electoral committee

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has constituted an electoral committee, tasked with conducting primaries for the July 12 Local Government election.

The Lagos APC Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos .

He named a former national legal adviser of the party, Mr Babatunde Ogala, the Chairman of the committee.

Oladejo also named Mr Babarinde Nurudeen the Secretary of the committee .

“The committee is empowered to over-see all the activities and processes leading to the conduct of the elections in to the grassroots positions.

“The party has considered the immense experience of the gentlemen in making the appointment. We have no doubt that they will deliver on this important assignments.

“We urge all and sundry to give the requisite support and cooperation to ensure our collective success,” Oladejo said.. (NAN)