LG election: Aiyedatiwa mobilises support for APC candidates, warns against complacency

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has called for mobilisation and support for the candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Jan.18 Local Government election in the state.

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has called for mobilisation and support for the candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Jan.18 Local Government election in the state.

Aiyedatiwa made the call on Friday in Akure during a meeting with the chairmanship, vice-chairmanship and councillorship candidates of APC.

The governor said that the mobilisation became necessary as part of intensified preparations for the local government election in the state.

According to him, there is need for consolidating the successes recorded during the last governorship election.

“We have set a strong foundation as a party, and it is now up to us to build on it.

“This election is not just about winning, but about proving that our party remains the leading voice of the people.

“I assure you of my unwavering support as we head to the polls, but urge you to avoid overconfidence. Let us remain focused and strategic in our approach,” he said.

The governor, therefore, advised the candidates to demonstrate dedication and competence in their campaign and eventual roles.

“There is the need to sustain the impactful governance already established in the state.

“Show commitment to our party and to the people. Our citizens are watching. They want leaders who will not only represent them well but also deliver on their promises.

“So, prove your capacity and capability to make a difference at the grassroots level,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Ade Adetimehin, APC Ondo State Chairman, congratulated the candidates on their emergence and reminded them of the responsibility ahead.

“This is a defining moment for all of you. You carry the trust and hopes of the party and the people.

“Do not disappoint us. Be good ambassadors of the APC, and above all, do not betray the trust reposed in you,” Adetimehin said.

He further urged the candidates to intensify their campaigns at the grassroots level to promote the party’s agenda of good governance.

Responding on behalf of the candidates, Gbenga Fasua of Akure South expressed gratitude to the governor and the party leadership for the opportunity given to them. (NAN