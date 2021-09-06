LG Congresses: APC commends successful conduct in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has commended the delegates, members and other critical stakehoders for their invaluable support toward the successsful conduct of Saturday’s local government congresses across the state.

The state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Isa Achida, made the commendation in a statement he issued in Sokoto on Sunday evening.

According to Achida: ” The action followed the reports of successful conduct of the Congresses across the 23 local government areas of state.

“The unprecedented contributions of the delegates has again confirmed the position of the APC as the beacon of hope in Nigeria’s democratic experience.

“However, I have the greater hope that the same level of cooperation will be sustained at the next level of State Congresses to be held a few weeks from now,” he said.

The chairman also appreciated the professional conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security personnel throughout the processes. (NAN)

