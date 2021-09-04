LG Congress: Katsina APC one family, consensus best for us – Sirika

Sen. Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation has described the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Katsina State as one family, saying it considers consensus as the best method for its local government congress.

Sirika made this known on Saturday while briefing newsmen in Dutsi Local Government Area (LGA) during the party’s local government congress.

“We have adopted the consensus method for the election of our party leaders at the ward, local government, and state levels because we are all family members.

“There is no problem with consensus. We have always been one family, a very big and destiny family and we believe in ourselves.

“We are the people that understand the political goings around our locality.

“And we are not Abuja politicians; we are well grounded at the grassroots.

“We established all the villages and towns around this area; we nurtured them and nursed them. Hence, we are always with them.

“Anybody you see here at the venue of the congress, is a happy member of the family, both politically and socially,” he said.

According to the minister, there is no true member of the APC family that is not happy with the consensus method.

“I don’t think consensus is a bad thing, actually consensus shows that we are together and one family.

“You only go to cast your vote during such congress when there is a huge disagreement.” Sirika said. (NAN)

