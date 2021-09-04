LG congress: APC adopts consensus in Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State on Saturday, adopted consensus executives during its local government congress.

This resulted in the peaceful election of new leaders in the 21 local government areas in the state.

Alhaji Abubakar Malami, SAN, Minister of Justice, while addressing the new executives after the elections, said that consensus as adopted, was in line with the Constitution of the party.

He also congratulated Gov. Atiku Bagudu and party leadership for actualising the mandate of leading the party.

“We also thank the Local Government Congress Committee of APC, led by Mr Osita Okechukwu, from Enugu State, that came to the state during the ward congress and now at the local government congress.

“Kebbi State is a blessed state with an array of professionals in all fields including politics.

“Gov. Bagudu, in view of his dexterity, has led the APC at national and state levels to fruition.

“Here in the state, he has capable aides who have been assisting him in ensuring the success of the party in all matters.

“He has laid the foundation for peace, development and good leadership,” Malami said.

The minister also urged the elected executives to ensure that the peace enjoyed at the wards’ and local governments’ congresses was maintain during the forthcoming state congress.

In his remarks, the Chairman of APC Local Government Congress Committee, Mr Osita Okechukwu, commended residents of the state for supporting the party and APC government.

“We also thank Gov. Bagudu and the minister of justice for their untiring efforts to ensure the unity and progress of the party.

” This is because without good leaders, the unity we are witnessing in the state will not be here.

“We commend them highly because the state was adjudged in the July 31 wards’ congress as the most peaceful in the congress’ conduct,” he said.

Okechukwu also called on the people of the state, especially farmers, not to relent in their agricultural revolutionary strides for feeding the nation and bolstering food security in the country.

“Very soon, the rail line is coming to Kebbi State for easy transportation of goods and produce.

“You have WACOT rice mill that you hugely contribute to ensure unhindered and uninterrupted rice production, and I call on you not to relent in feeding the company with your paddy rice,” he said.

In his remark, the Acting State Caretaker Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Kana, advised the new executives to remain loyal and obedient to the party and the government.

Speaking on behalf of the elected executives, Alhaji Abubakar Gari-Malam, thanked members of the party for finding them worthy of leading the party at the local government level. (NAN).

