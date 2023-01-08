LG chairmen, community leaders engage residents on PVCs collection

By Kazeem Akande

Lagos Local Government Chairmen have tasked their residents to get their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) to enable them to exercise their franchise during the general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as the activities towards the general elections have gained momentum, council chairmen, community and political leaders have urged their residents to get their PVCs to cast their votes in Lagos.

Mr Emmanuel Bamigboye, the Chairman, Mushin Local Government, said he was not relenting in his efforts towards ensuring that all the registered voters in the local area were not disenfranchised during the elections.

Bamigboye said he understand the importance of voting as he secured over 28,000 votes in the 2021 local government election.

According to him, “I have vowed to deliver multiple support for my party, APC, in the coming election.

Bamigboye urged the residents to cast their votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president of the country, following his antecedents and vision to develop the country.

He also appealed to the grassroots leaders to intensify their efforts and ensure that every voter got his PVC without any one left out at INEC office.

Prince Usman Hamzat, the Executive Chairman, Ifako-Ijaye Local Government, also urged the residents to use the few days opportunity by going to designated collection centres at their various wards to collect their PVCs.

Hamzat said those who were unable to collect their PVCs at the local government offices of the commission could now do so at the registration areas/wards on a daily basis.

“INEC has opened collection centres in all the wards across the local areas and the deadline for collection is Jan. 22.

“It has become essential that we all get our PVCs, for the benefits of our children, the future of Nigeria and towards sustaining ideal democratic institutions that we so desire,” he said.

Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, the Executive Chairman Agege Local Government, also appealed to the residents to get their PVCs at their various areas and wards.

Egunjobi said that the PVCs were only the determinants of voting during the general elections, urging the community people to go out en masse to get their PVCs.

Mr Sola Osolana, a Candidate of PDP for House of Representatives in his mobilisation tour, urged Agege and Orile Agege residents to defy the odds and collect their PVCs to build a better Constituency.

Osolana said the PVC was the vehicle for true representation and better governance in Agege and Orile Agege.

“It is important for every registered voter in Agege and Orile Agege to visit their Wards or INEC office and collect their PVCs as this is a vehicle for better representation in Agege Federal constituency.

Alhaji Olatunde Okuwobi, the Chairman, Community Development Committee in Mushin Local Government, assured the council boss of their preparedness to mobilise residents to get their PVCs.

Okuwobi said that he would mobilise community people to drum support for the ruling party in the general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that PVC collection centres in Ifako-Ijaye Local Government Area include African Church Primary School, Idiagbon, Ifako.

The INEC list of the centres include OLD IFAKO/KARAOLE: Karaole Primary School, Idiagbon, College Road, Ifako

NEW IFAKO-OYEMEKUN: Coker Memorial Primary School, Idiagbon, Off College Road, Ifako.

FAGBA/OLD-AKUTE: Iju Grammar School, Off Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road (Old Akute Road), Iju

IJU-ISHAGA: St. Kizzito Primary School, Fagba.

(b) Fagba Junior Grammar School, Iju Road, Fagba.

IJU-OBAWOLE: Iju-Ajuwon Primary School, Ajuwon. (NAN)