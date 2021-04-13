LG Chairman urges councilors, aides to be responsible representatives

Alhaji Zakari Abubakar, Chairman of Tarauni Local Government Council in Kano State has urged his Supervisory Councilors and Special Advisers to responsible representatives of their people.

chairman made call while swearing-in five supervisory councilors and five special advisers in Kano.

Abubakar said two female supervisory councilors and a female adviser would sworn-in later to ensure balance.

According to him, it was imperative that councilors and other political office holders become more responsible, so that people at grassroots greatly from the local council.

“I urge you to good ambassadors of your people, by ensuring a good relationship between my office and them. Don’t forget, you swore the Holy Qur’an.

“I believe you know the implications of swearing the Qur’an, especially when you go contrary to what you have to do for the development of the council.

“Therefore, you are expected to work hard towards assisting me to deliver the promises we made to our people, especially the electorate.

“I am also appealing to you to work together the civil servants in the local government for the interest of the public.”, the chairman added.

He also urged the appointees, as ambassadors of the people, to be dedicated in discharging their responsibilities.

Abubakar explained that he has so far appointed 82 aides and posted them to various sectors to assist him in discharging his responsibilities.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports oath of office was administered by Hauwa Minjibir. (NAN)

