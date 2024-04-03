LG Chairman seeks more security surveillance at the grassroots.

Mr Erastus Awortu, Chairman, Andoni local council in Rivers has advised security agencies to increase surveillance at the grassroots as he condemned the recent shooting in Andoni community.

The chairman said that the advice has become necessary towards preventing possible instances of breach of peace and other related eventualities.

This is contained in a statement signed by the council boss and made available to newsman in Portharcourt on Wednesday.

According to him, a clique of desperate politicians are suspected to be inciting the youths to truncate the prevailing peace and stability in the area.

He warned that such actions, if not nipped in the bud could take the area back to the inglorious days of insecurity.

“It is condemnable, that repentant and reformed cultists were on Sunday, March 31 hired by some desperate politicians to cause a breach of peace in the area.

“These politicians are once again engaging our youths in arms proliferation and trying to make them to indulge in crises in the Communities.

“These youths during a political rally at Ngo, the Council’s headquarters had shot sporadically in the air causing fear and panic among residents but we thank God that residents were unhurt during the bullets sprey.

“I am surprised at the negative outcomes of a rally acclaimed to be in solidarity to Gov Siminalayi Fubara.

“The ‘Simplified Movement’ should reflect peace not otherwise.

“I appeal to the governor and the security agencies to call to order politicians and groups who disguise as loyalists just to cause trouble for selfish gains,” he said.(NAN)

Ikuru Lizzy