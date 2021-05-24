Management Committee Chairman, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau, Alhaji Shehu Usman, has condemned the killing of seven persons in Dong village in Jos South area of Plateau on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Monday by Mr Philip Eplong the council’s Senior Information Officer, Usman described the killing as an unfortunate incident that could set back the peace process on the Plateau.

He urged inhabitants of the area not to take the laws into their hands, assuring that security agencies were doing everything possible to bring the perpetrators to book.

The chairman commiserated with the families of the deceased and residents of the village.

Police in Plateau had earlier issued a statement on Monday confirming the killings.

Police spokesman, ASP Ubah Ogaba, said in the statement that “at about 8 p.m. on Sunday, we received a distress call that gunmen invaded Dong Village and killed seven persons.

“A combined team of policemen, personnel of Operation Safe Haven, and Vigilance operatives, raced to the scene but the hoodlums had fled into the bush.

“Investigation is on-going, Frantic effort is on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“Meanwhile security has been beefed up in that area to prevent escalation of violence or reprisal.’’

He also advised residents of the community to be law-abiding, insisting that the security agencies would do everything to fish out the perpetrators. (NAN)

