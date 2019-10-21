LG chairman cautions against selling sick animals

Alhaji Abdulrahman Maigoro, the Chairman, Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, has cautioned against selling sick animals for public consumption in the interest of the public.

Maigoro gave this advice on Monday when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Kara Cattle Market in the council area.

He said that the visit was to enable him see things by himself with the view of correcting any abnormality or address the challenges facing the market.

The chairman said that the importance of the market toward revenue generation and socioeconomic development of the area could not be overemphasised.

“I am also here to officially introduce the consultant of this market, Alhaji Uba Labour to the management and members of this market.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to members of this association to always sell healthy animals for human consumption in the interest of the people in the area and the public.

“If you sell healthy animals, butchers will also slaughter healthy animals and this will go a long way in improving on the lives and health of Nigerians,’’ he said.

Maigoro also advised butchers to always keep their abattoir clean and slaughter healthy animals in the interest of the health of their customers.

He reminded the butchers that a clean environment would always attract more customers, adding that they should ensure their safety and that of their customers.

The chairman restated his continued determination to create an enabling environment for business activities to thrive in the area.

”I will continue to create an enabling environment for business and socioeconomic activities to thrive in this area.

“This is to generate more revenue for the council and to improve on the standard of living of the people of this area and the state at large,” he said. (NAN)