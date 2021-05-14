The Chairman of Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River, Mr Kingsley Egumi, has appealed to the Federal Government to boost electricity supply in the council.

He said that this would boost economic and social activities of the people of the area and its environs.Egumi said this on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikom, headquarter of Ikom Local Government Area.He said that as a fast growing urban town, Ikom and other surrounding communities needed improved electricity supply to boost their rising economic profile.“

Ikom is a fast growing town. We need electricity to boost the economy of the town and other adjoining communities.“I am pleading with the Ministry of Power to remember us in their 2022 budget proposal. This is a passionate appeal,” he said.According to him, Ikom town experience electricity just once or twice in a month which is very inadequate, considering its economic potentials.“

We were told that our light is drawn from Abakaliki power station in Ebonyi, which is not fair enough.“As a council, we have done all we could, including approaching the state government but nothing has changed.”That is why we are appealing to the

Federal Ministry of Power, particularly to the Minister of State, to come to our aid,” he said.NAN recalls that, the Minister of State Mr Goddy Jeddy-Agba, last week inaugurated a 60kwp Solar Hybrid mini grids electricity project at Okangha Okpansi community in Ikom Local Government area. (NAN)

