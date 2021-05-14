LG chair urges improved electricity to boost economy

May 14, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Chairman of Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River, Mr Kingsley Egumi, has appealed to the Federal Government to electricity supply in the .

He said that this would economic and social of the people of the area and its environs.Egumi said this on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  in Ikom, headquarter of Ikom Local Government Area.He said that as a fast growing urban town, Ikom and other surrounding needed improved electricity supply to their rising economic profile.“

Ikom a fast growing town. We need electricity to the economy of the town and other adjoining .“I am pleading with the Ministry of Power to remember us in their 2022 budget proposal. This a passionate appeal,” he said.According to him, Ikom town experience electricity just once or twice in a month which very inadequate, considering its economic potentials.“

We were told that light drawn from Abakaliki power station in Ebonyi, which not enough.“As a , we have done all we could, including approaching the state government but nothing has changed.”That why we are appealing to the

Federal Ministry of Power, particularly to the Minister of State, to to ,” he said.NAN recalls that, the Minister of State Mr Goddy Jeddy-Agba, week inaugurated a 60kwp Solar Hybrid mini grids electricity project at Okangha Okpansi community in Ikom Local Government area. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,