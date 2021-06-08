Chairman of Ikole Local Government Council in Ekiti State, Mr Sola Olominu, on Tuesday warned against the dumping of wastes in drainage canals.

Olominu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikole-Ekiti that since the rainy season had begun, residents must keep the drains clean to avert flooding and erosion.

The chairman explained that most damages on roads in the state were caused by blocked drains and must be properly monitored to avoid causing more havoc in the council area.

“I warn residents who have cultivated the habit of dumping wastes in the drains to desist immediately.

“The rainy season is here and we do not want our people to become victims of flood and erosion.

“I am committed to the wellbeing of the people and we will continue to ensure the safety of residents.

“Anybody caught dumping wastes in the drains during the rainy season will be made to face the law,’’ he said.

The chairman said the council had been conducting sensitisation of communities on the proper disposal of wastes as indiscriminate dumping would spell disasters.

Olominu said officers of the Department of Environment in the council would monitor communities to ensure compliance with waste disposal guidelines. (NAN)

