Mr Mafeng Gwolson, the Management Committee Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau, has commended Gov. Simon Lalong for siting a trauma centre in the area. Gwolson made the commendation shortly after a team of government officials led by state Commissioner of Information and Communication, Mr Dan Majang, inspected some ongoing projects in the area on Monday. He said that the centre, if completed, would go a long way in providing internal healing to the people who had suffered security challenges in recent past.

“Riyom has been engulfed in series of crisis and part of what the people want is trauma healing. “A lot of our people are in pains; we currently have the highest number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state. So, this centre will help them to stabilise themselves. “A lot of them have lost hope, they have lost their means of livelihoods; they will need experts in trauma healing to talk to them to enable them to bounce back.

“So, by the time this centre is completed, it will go a long way in helping them to revive their plans in life,”he said. The chairman also thanked the governor for siting one of his legacy projects, a secondary school and other projects in the area, adding that it would add value and improve the living condition of the people. He promised to support the governor to succeed in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the area and the state.

Earlier, Majang assured that the Lalong legacy projects and other ongoing projects in the state would be completed before the end of 2023. According to him, the projects have direct bearing on the lives of the people, hence the governor is poised to complete them before leaving office. “We are continuity government, so, we don’t envisage that the legacy projects or any other ongoing projects in the state will be abandoned,”he said. The commissioner called on the people of the area and the state to support the government to enable it to deliver on its mandate.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lalong legacy projects totaling 22 are spread across 16 out of 17 local government areas of the state. The projects that are basically infrastructures are aimed at having direct bearing on lives of the people of the state. (NAN)