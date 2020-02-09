LG autonomy: NULGE commits to more productivity

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has committed its members to more productivity, if local government councils are granted full autonomy.

Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Dange, the Sokoto State Chairman of the union, made the commitment at a one-day sensitisation workshop organised for local government personnel on Saturday.

According to him, the workshop is designed to reorient the local government staff for efficiency and productivity.

“However, the state chapter of NULGE will continue to mobilise members to be punctual to their responsibilities ahead of the LG autonomy.

“Moreover, this workshop is part of the union’s dedication to ensure rigorous training of members in order to achieve a better autonomy,” said Dange.

He commended the Sokoto State Government for implementing the N30,000 new minimum wage and housing scheme loan for the local government staff.

The Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission in the state, Alhaji Ahmadu Ibrahim, urged the local council workers to remain punctual and alive to their various responsibilities.

He said the workshop was in line with Gov. Aminu Tambuwal’s determination towards promoting local government services.

“With the modern policies initiated and adopted by the government, the lost glory of LG services would soon be restored to meet the aspirations of rural citizens,” he said.

On his part, the Sole Administrator of Sokoto North Local Government Area, Alhaji Aminu Ibrahim, described the workshop as a vital instrument, hence the need for training and retraining of local government staff.

He saluted the courage of NULGE for initiating series of training and workshops for its members aimed at rejigging local government services in the state.

Two papers on local government administration in Nigeria were presented by Dr Sanusi Ahmad and Malam Muhammad Musa of Department of Public Administration, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

The papers focused on granting financial autonomy to local governments to bring rapid socio-economic development at the grassroots and reasons for the establishment of local governments. (NAN)