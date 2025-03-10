LG: APC urges Adeleke to obey court ruling

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Osun Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to comply with the Court of Appeal ruling reinstating APC Local Government chairmen and councillors.

Mr Kola Olabisi, the party’s Osun chapter Director of Media and Publicity, made the call in Abuja on Sunday. He spoke at a news conference about Osun’s political situation.

He stated that governance should prioritise democracy dividends, truth, and due process, not political vendettas. He criticised the ongoing discord between Adeleke and his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Olabisi described the conflict between Adeleke and Oyetola, now Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, as political mockery that damages Osun’s reputation for political wisdom.

“We are deeply concerned about the political mockery in Osun, a state known for the intelligence and political astuteness of its people,” he said.

He noted that for three weeks, Osun had received negative media coverage due to Adeleke’s refusal to implement the ruling reinstating APC’s sacked Local Government chairmen.

Olabisi expressed disappointment that Adeleke ignored advice from the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police to respect the court’s decision.

“The ongoing political crisis shows that Governor Adeleke has lost public trust. He is now struggling to maintain control,” he said.

He urged Adeleke to implement the Court of Appeal’s Feb. 10 judgment in the interest of the rule of law.

Olabisi defended Oyetola’s administration, stating that all legal and procedural requirements were followed. He dismissed claims that procurement rules were violated as misleading.

He noted that contracts awarded under Oyetola’s tenure adhered strictly to the State Public Procurement Law, countering allegations of irregularities.

“The committee making these accusations was created by the new administration to target Oyetola. This is political persecution, not a genuine anti-corruption effort,” he said.

On the money laundering allegations against the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Olabisi dismissed them as unproven and lacking credible evidence.

He argued that without bank records or an independent audit report, claims of fund mismanagement and illicit cash withdrawals remained baseless.

He emphasised that financial transactions alone do not indicate wrongdoing unless backed by forensic investigation.

“For clarity, the $20.467 million was converted into ₦6.26 billion and credited by the CBN to Osun Government’s account. The CBN records confirm this,” he explained.

He maintained that governance should prioritise truth and due process, not political retribution. He challenged Adeleke’s administration to present evidence in court if credible.

“Oyetola’s legacy is one of responsible leadership. No politically motivated accusations can erase his achievements,” he added.

Olabisi highlighted Oyetola’s achievements, including upgrading 332 primary healthcare centres and rehabilitating General Hospital in Ejigbo Local Government.

He noted that Oyetola also built a world-class 120-bed ward at the State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, and improved medical facilities across Osun. (NAN)