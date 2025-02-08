Leveraging local hardware in reducing military casualties

A retired military combatant, Sadiq (not his real name), recounted his harrowing experience during a critical operation in the North East, an experience that left him and his colleagues with lasting scars.

By Ismail Abdulaziz

A retired military combatant, Sadiq (not his real name), recounted his harrowing experience during a critical operation in the North East, an experience that left him and his colleagues with lasting scars.

He described it as a covert operation that was meant to be highly classified.

“All of a sudden, near our location, gunshots filled the air. Many of my colleagues were down with bullet wounds, terrified beyond words.

“Yes, we are trained to expect the unexpected, but this was supposed to be a covert operation.

“Little did we expect an ambush from terrorists at that moment. It was as if they had prior knowledge of our mission. It was deeply demoralising,” he said.

An ambush is a surprise attack launched from a concealed position on a moving or temporarily halted target.

It may involve an assault to neutralise the target or an attack by fire. Importantly, an ambush does not necessarily aim to seize or hold ground; rather, its purpose is to destroy or harass enemy forces.

Over the years, Nigerian armed forces have encountered numerous ambushes while defending the nation’s territorial integrity and maintaining peace.

For instance, in 2019, attacks by the terrorist group Boko Haram resulted in 148 fatalities among military personnel (Statista).

More recently, in January 2025, suspected Islamist insurgents killed at least 20 Nigerian soldiers, including a commanding officer, in an attack on an army base in Borno State (Reuters).

These incidents highlight the persistent threat faced by Nigerian troops in their ongoing efforts to combat insurgency.

Tragically, many have paid the ultimate price, leaving their families and loved ones devastated.

Hence, the need for preventive measures is timely.

In his article ‘Military Tactics 101: The Anatomy of the Modern Ambush Attack’, Matt Crisara emphasises the importance of avoiding ambushes altogether.

He explains that situational awareness is key, including strategies such as avoiding main roads, not taking the same route twice, travelling in larger groups, and using reconnaissance to select the safest path.

The enduring presence of ambush attacks, he argues, proves that the element of surprise remains one of the most effective strategies on the battlefield.

Given the persistent threat of ambushes, an important question arises: Is it possible to prevent or at least reduce the frequency and impact of these attacks on Nigerian troops?

Recent incidents suggest an urgent need for improved military strategies and equipment.

Analysts say an effective solution lies in the adoption of modern warfare technology.

According to them, a well-equipped force, trained in the use of advanced military hardware, is crucial to addressing this challenge.

Recognising this need, the Federal Government approved a review of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Act in 2023.

This revised Act reflects the importance of regulating local and international military businesses to reduce procurement costs while also creating job opportunities for Nigerians.

The updated Act introduces several key provisions, including an expanded mandate for DICON to operate, maintain, and control ordnance factories for manufacturing, storage, and disposal of military materials.

Also, the Act enlarges the Governing Board to include key stakeholders, strengthens policy formulation, and authorises partnerships with both local and international companies to meet Nigeria’s military hardware demands.

Notably, it grants DICON the authority to produce and supply arms and ammunition in Nigeria while also regulating the manufacture and sale of explosives.

Other provisions include the establishment of a Defence Procurement Committee to enhance transparency and accountability.

Additionally, they focus on securing sustainable funding sources and collaborating with the Defence Industries Association of Nigeria (DIAN) to regulate and license defence manufacturers.

In line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to empowering local industries for economic growth, engaging private sector players in military hardware production could serve as a viable alternative to imported equipment.

This approach would not only conserve scarce foreign exchange, but also enhance both Nigeria’s economic and military capabilities.

Locally produced military equipment offers several advantages, as it is cost-effective, improves accessibility, enhances national security, drives technological advancement, creates jobs, and ensures greater control over military capabilities.

Furthermore, it allows for customisation to meet specific operational needs while reducing reliance on foreign imports and mitigating supply chain disruptions.

It may be recalled that Nigerian military recently announced plans to harness the skills of law-abiding citizens involved in local firearms and military-grade equipment production.

This initiative was highlighted during an operational visit to frontline troops under Operation Safe Haven in Plateau State, where the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, inspected a cache of locally manufactured arms and ammunition recovered within the operational area.

Similarly, the significance of science and technology in modern warfare has long been recognised as stated in the National Security Strategy of Engagement and Enlargement (1995) by the United States.

“Our defence science and technology investment enables us to counter military threats and overcome any advantages that adversaries may seek.

“It also expands the military options available to policymakers, including non-warfare strategies to promote stability and prevent conflict.

“Science and technology help counter special threats such as terrorism, which cannot be addressed by conventional warfighting forces. They also underpin intelligence capabilities needed to assess the dangers our nation faces.

“The U.S. military also relies on science and technology to make advanced military systems more cost-effective throughout their lifecycle.

“By maintaining a close dialogue with warfighters, the defence science and technology community remains attuned to user needs while educating them on technological possibilities for responding to evolving threats, “the report says.

Several local firms have already made huge investments in military hardware production, manufacturing items such as bulletproof gear, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), assault rifles, and ammunition.

These locally produced items meet international standards and are tailored to Nigeria’s unique operational environment.

Among the most prominent defence manufacturers in Nigeria are EPAIL Ltd and Proforce Nigeria Limited.

EPAIL Ltd specialises in military and paramilitary equipment, including ballistic helmets, bulletproof vests, anti-riot gear, tactical gear, automatic weapons systems, armoured personnel carriers (APCs), mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles, and drones.

The company aims to supply high-quality, locally manufactured equipment to meet Nigeria’s security needs.

Proforce Nigeria Limited, on the other hand, designs and manufactures military vehicles and accessories such as armoured personnel carriers, MRAP vehicles, armoured SUVs, and tactical vehicles.

Both companies play an important role in Nigeria’s efforts to develop a self-sufficient defence industry and reduce dependency on foreign imports.

DICON, based in Kaduna, has also made notable progress in recent years, positioning itself as a key player in local military hardware production.

With the newly revised DICON Act, the Nigerian military now has a greater opportunity to mitigate, or even eliminate, the threat of ambushes by equipping troops with modern technology.

Advanced surveillance equipment and intelligence-gathering tools can help detect and neutralise threats before they materialise.

For Sadiq and his fellow soldiers, this development brings renewed hope.

The threat of ambushes or losing their lives in service to their country may soon be greatly reduced, thanks to locally produced military hardware tailored to Nigeria’s unique operational environment. (NANFeatures)