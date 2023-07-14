Letter to the Jigawa commissioners, By Adamu Muhd Usman

Occasionally, analysts and commentators use the public space to address some issues not because it’s the only medium available, but the main subjects are important public figures. So we need to, pardon the analysts and the commentators for such choices

As commissioners, everything including matters of your character, health and commitment should be in the public domain.

Congratulations and welcome to the court of Dan Modi. I know how difficult it must have been and how many hurdles some of you must have crossed to come this far; the countless protest, petitions, press release, meetings and what have you have gone against your nominations, the security investigations /vetting assembly screening and the waiting and anxiety and all that. But as they say nothing worth while comes easy.

Some of you are coming as first timers, while others amongst you are inherited from the previous administration of H.E Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar.

We are now here, that the executive governor of Jigawa state His excellency Malam Umar A. Namadi had a freer hand in nominating you, though some of whom it is said, were imposed on him by the former governor, party and its chieftain. Your choice therefore is measured of his confidence in your ability to perform despite the speculation of imposement because he can think or do otherwise since he is in charge of the affairs of the state and his expectations of you must, there be quite high. Which is to say, he has called you not to ‘come and chop’ but to ‘come and work’

You should work hard. You owe to him and you owe it to us. But I need to hardly remind you that in Dan Modi’s court all work and no play (read politics) can easily make you an ‘ex’ check this out with some of those were not on board now. Mix work and politics in equal measures to find a happy balanced journey that can help you to survive all the court intrigues and reshufflement, when they arises . It’s up to you how you manage it. It’s but take this little advice sharpen your political instincts, acquire an additional ear and keep all three to the ground. Keep in good terms with your governor especially those alleged were imposed on him or inherited from the previous administration.

My dear honourables, you are joining the government at a most difficult time, a time of public scrutiny, high expectations especially in Jigawa state and despair in the land

It is very glaring that all of you maybe with exception of one, I think you reached the ripe age of 50 and above. Please, help Jigawa by getting together and using the benefit of your maturity, experience, passion and accumulated wisdom to device the best way to remind yourselves the tenure is four(4) years not (40) years. Thank God, some or most of you have been in the system in the state since 3rd and 4th republic and even Malam Umar was in the 6th republic as a commissioner of finance, 7th republic as the deputy governor and now 8th republic as the chief executive of the state (governor).

You should be committed and honest with Malam and be logical to impress it on him. Don’t say ‘he can implement a program in his second term. Well yes. But who knows. The only sure term he has is this one and you owe it to us and to him to allow him to make the most of it. If not now, when? and if not now maybe never. Yes, let’s make it happen

Lastly, Malam is our leader and by his own admission also our servant, please pray for him, allow him, support him, encourage him and help him to work for the benefit of Jigawa people (Talakawa) and also don’t sabotage his effort. Governor Malam Namadi, can place his council members on probation and set a target as Kano governor did that in order to evaluate their zeal, passion, commitment and readiness to work for Jigawa people.

I will conclude my piece with one of the sayings of Stephen R. Covey which says “The environment you fashion out of your thoughts, your belief, your ideals, and your philosophy is the only climate you will live in. The key is not in spending time, but in vesting it.” May God God help and guide you aright. Jigawa of my dreams.

