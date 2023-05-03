Letter to Editor: Unstable Power Supply: Nyanya (Site) Residents Cry for Urgent Intervention





By Abdulmalik saidu

Residents of Nyanya (site) community in Abuja Municipal Area Council of Federal Capital Territory are calling the management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company(AEDC) to address the epileptic power supply experienced by the community as compared to other neighbouring communities like Karu, Jikwoyi, Kurudu etc. which seemingl experience stable power supply .The (Nyanya) community appeal for urgent interventions to curb the situation.



It may interest the AEDC to note that majority of the houses in the area have a digitally controlled meter billing systems . There is the presence of the government agencies like Nyanya General Hospital, Fire Service, Conventional District Police Station,21 Mo-Pol Base, Banks, Market Areas, Major Religious Worship Centers and other attractive financial activities which need to work maximally, especially the Hospitals.



The community will appreciate the urgent intervention by supplying them with stable electricity to curb the challenges People face. Even more adequate power supply could lead to more revenue generation, and control of security challenges, especially at night during this season.





Abdulmalik saidu

[email protected]

