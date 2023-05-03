Letter to Editor: Unstable Power Supply: Nyanya (Site) Residents Cry for Urgent Intervention

By Abdulmalik saidu
Residents of Nyanya (site) community in Abuja Municipal Area Council of Federal Capital Territory are  calling   the management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company(AEDC) to address the epileptic power supply experienced by the community as compared to other neighbouring communities like Karu, Jikwoyi, Kurudu etc. which seemingl experience stable power supply .The (Nyanya) community appeal for urgent interventions to curb the situation.

It may interest the AEDC to note that majority of the houses in the area have a digitally controlled meter billing systems . There is the presence of the government agencies like Nyanya General Hospital, Fire Service, Conventional District Police Station,21 Mo-Pol Base, Banks, Market Areas, Major Religious Worship Centers and other attractive financial activities which need to work maximally, especially the Hospitals.

The community will appreciate the urgent intervention by supplying them  with stable electricity to curb the challenges People face. Even more adequate  power supply could lead to more revenue generation, and control of  security challenges, especially at night during this season.


[email protected]